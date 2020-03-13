Betty White ‘Is Fine’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Don't worry everyone, Betty White is doing well amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Concern over the beloved 98-year-old actress trended on Twitter Wednesday night after news that another admired celebrity, Tom Hanks, had been diagnosed with the coronavirus along with his wife, Rita Wilson.

A representative for White told TODAY on Thursday that "Betty is fine."

Fans of White were concerned after seeing the news about Hanks as well as breaking news about the NBA suspending its season and President Donald Trump halting travel from Europe to the U.S. due to the spread of COVID-19.

Checking twitter to make sure Betty White is okaypic.twitter.com/lPKUrZcvKZ — Cherry🌹 (@cherryboy307) March 12, 2020

Since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced they have coronavirus, I think it's time to boy in the bubble RBG, Jane Fonda, Betty White, Dolly Parton and Gloria Steinem. I am open to adding others as needed. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 12, 2020

@ coronavirus so help me god if you do anything to Betty White we’re gonna have some problems pic.twitter.com/FGk2PlLpky — Megan🤪 (@megwallace96) March 12, 2020

Someone get Betty White into her own quarantine... we can’t lose her #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/KtfCLgmBBU — Michael Barber 🏈💀 (@MBarber_22) March 12, 2020

Hanks announced on Instagram Wednesday night that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

White and Hanks, 63, are in the over-60 demographic that the Centers for Disease Control has warned is most vulnerable to coronavirus. Hanks also has Type 2 diabetes, which could possibly lead to complications, according to the CDC.

A top CDC official recommended on Monday that people over age 60 and anyone with chronic medical conditions should prepare for a lengthy stay at home.

“This seems to be a disease that affects adults and most seriously older adults," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a conference call.

"Starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of disease and the risk increases with age."

Stay safe, Betty!

