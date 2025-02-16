Celebrity couples

Benny Blanco gifted Selena Gomez a bathtub of nacho cheese for Valentine's Day

The star's fiancé filled her bathtub full of nacho cheese as a Valentine's Day gift since she "isn't much of a flowers girl."

Selena Gomez Hosts the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health - Arrivals
Benny Blanco had one cheesy Valentine's Day gift for Selena Gomez.

Since Gomez "isn't much of a flowers girl," according to the music producer, he decided to fill the bathtub in their home with liquid nacho cheese as a present.

As seen in a Feb. 14 Instagram video set to the couple's newly released collab "Scared of Loving You," Blanco set up a trail of corn chips to their bathroom, where a large porcelain tub sat filled to the brim with cheese sauce.

He also set up a massive bowl of chips by the tub, along with the words "I <3 You" spelled out using the deep fried snacks on the ground.

To give viewers something to taco bout, the 36-year-old ended the clip by dipping a chip in the bathtub and taking a huge bite.

So, what did Gomez think of the un-brie-lievable stunt? The "Only Murders in the Building" star — who has declared Taco Bell and movie theater nachos among her favorite foods — wrote in the comments section along with a heart face emoji, "I love everything bout this."

And for Blanco, he and Gomez go together like, well, chips and dip. Despite having opposing extroverted and introverted personalities, he believes their relationship has struck the perfect balance.

"It’s so good because I get her out, and she calms me down when I need it," the "Wide Open" cookbook author explained in a joint interview for Interview published Feb. 14. "She's the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, ‘I don’t even give a f--- what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything.’”

In fact, he likened their chemistry to "heroin and Xanax combined."

"Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say," continued Blanco, who's been dating Gomez since 2023. "I’m so pissed that it took this long. It’s like, ‘How did we not figure this out sooner?'"

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are hearing wedding bells. After the couple announced their engagement in a post on Instagram, their A-list friends, including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Jennifer Aniston reacted to the exciting news.
