Singer-songwriter and actor Kris Krisofferson died Saturday at his home in Hawaii surrounded by family at age 88.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special.” — Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson’s co-star in “A Star is Born,” on X and Instagram.

“Right now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson. Just like half of the world. I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence. Spending time with Kris when we made ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ was one of the highlights of my life." — Martin Scorsese in a statement.

“It is hard to imagine a world without Kris Kristofferson in it. Knowing and singing with him has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. I feel certain he will be holding court in heaven.” — Sheryl Crow, via Instagram.

“What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly.” — Dolly Parton on X.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“Hey Whistler ... you keep making those weapons—love, passion, skillmastery, and swag—and I’ll keep using them.” — Wesley Snipes on X, calling Kristofferson by the name of the mentor and armorer he played to Snipes' title character in “Blade.”

“Every experience I had with Kris Kristofferson had the touch and feel of magic. Tough & kind. Authentic. Genuine. Real.” — Ethan Hawke on Instagram.

“The ultimate life well lived. Thank you for being a beacon of light in a darkening world. You were my hero and my role model. And even then, you managed to exceed my expectations when you became my friend.” — Eric Church on Instagram.

“Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart. Journey well, my friend.” — Melissa Etheridge on X.

Rest in peace singer, songwriter, veteran, working class hero." — Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, on Instagram.

"Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.” — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement.

“An epic human with the biggest heart. you will be so, so missed. rest easy, my friend.” — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian on X.

“What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris.” — Reba McEntire on X.

What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris. pic.twitter.com/Qeqs44e4KZ — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 30, 2024

“Poet, lovely human being, road scholar redneck old schooler.” — Josh Brolin on Instagram.

“This legend was so good to me when we worked together on Dreamer. What an honor to have spent time in his presence.” — Dakota Fanning on Instagram.

“We lost a fellow Highwayman today. Godspeed, Kris.” — Kristofferson’s fellow band member Jimmy Webb, on X and Facebook.

“I will never forget his support for me when I received my first CMA Male Vocalist of the Year award. His friendship and encouragement helped validate my career in country music and my place in Nashville.” — Lee Greenwood in a statement.

“In my opinion, Kris was one of the greatest songwriters ever. An incredible role model for me with my own writing. A hero and a great, great man. I will miss him terribly.” — Lacy J. Dalton in a statement.

"I adored Kris Kristofferson. He was a beacon for everything I value most in this world. He is the only songwriter I know — and I’ve known most of them — who changed the entire landscape of country music through the sheer power of his poetry. — Marshall Chapman on Facebook.

“When The Oak Ridge Boys were searching for a way to grow our career we listened to Kris Kristofferson’s music. The stories in his songs were things we were experiencing. Then, he wrote, ‘Why Me Lord.’ When we heard that song the message struck home. It assured us that we were on the right track.” — Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys, in a statement.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Kris and performing and participating at a few events with him over the years. He was absolutely a delight. He was also a genius." — Sam Moore of Sam and Dave, in a statement.

“Kris was always so sweet to me. They would throw us in the cornfield together on ‘Hee Haw.’ Those are some of my fondest memories. My prayers for his family.” — Lulu Roman in a statement.

“There are very few times in life you get to share the stage with a real hero. Kris Kristofferson was a hero of mine, and I can remember almost every detail of the night I played piano while Kris sang ‘Help Me Make it Through the Night’ on the Grand Ole Opry. What a writer.” — Tim Atwood in a statement.