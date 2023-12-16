‘Barbie' now has ASL as an option and the reactions are beautiful

“Barbie with ASL” is maximizing the blockbuster’s accessibility and inclusivity, and fans are loving it.

The hit film became available Dec. 15 to stream on Max with an additional feature: an American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.

According to a Dec. 5 press release from Warner Bros. Pictures, the company leaned on research and sought feedback from the Deaf community when it came to including ASL in “Barbie.”

ASL performer Leila Hanaumi appears in the lower corner of "Barbie" as its interpreter, signing for each character who speaks or sings throughout the film. According to Hanaumi’s Instagram bio, she is a creator, performer and writer who is deaf and has performed various ASL covers, including Tove Lo in “True Romance.” In her own video about “Barbie with ASL,” Hanaumi is seen signing “Hi, Barbie!” alongside the film’s star, Margot Robbie.

In the comments section of a second Instagram post from Hanaumi about “Barbie with ASL,” users were quick to express their appreciation and excitement over the added feature.

“I hope this is a step forward into getting ASL standard on screen with new movies!” a user by the name @rebecca_girlmom commented in part.

“Hope soon more companies to do this,” @snowknott wrote.

The celebration for “Barbie with ASL” spilled over into TikTok.

“This is an official version. Work!” one user who goes by the name @riverknox on TikTok explains in a clip featuring “Barbie with ASL.”

“We love to see it,” TikToker @abraralheeti wrote in the caption of her video post about the new feature.

Why did Warner Bros. make “Barbie with ASL?”

In the press release about “Barbie with ASL,” Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, included a statement about adding sign language interpretation to the film.

“Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way,” Bloys’ statement reads. “By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film’s empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends.”

On TikTok, various users were quick to answer questions as to why subtitles aren’t always sufficient for sign language users.

“The reading skills of almost all children and many adults lag behind their ability to understand speech, whether spoken or signed,” a user on TikTok who goes by the name @bananabreff explained.

“ASL is capable of showing you different expressions, feelings and much more because you can’t really tell much from only looking at the captions,” @coccusy explained.

How can I watch “Barbie with ASL”?

"Barbie with ASL" appears on the Max streaming platform as a unique title. Viewers can identify the movie by its key art featuring a sign language symbol.

