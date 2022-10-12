Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Bags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally.

The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.

The leather clutches—decorated in the snack's iconic packaging and lined with a simple silver zip closure—will come in at least four flavor variations, including the original, flamin' hot, limón and salt & vinegar. According to Hypebeast, the Balenciaga x Lays bags are reportedly retailing for a whopping $1,800.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. While the finger-licking-good chips typically retail for $4, they'll cost a pretty penny if you want them to be used as a fashionable accessory.

The collaboration first debuted at Balenciaga's spring/summer 2023 "The Mud Show" presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. The Frito-Lay handbags almost went unnoticed as the models clutched them tightly down the runway, scrunching them into warped bows.

However, the fashion house's creative director, Demna, gave fans a closer look at the kitschy pieces on Instagram.

"The Lay's x Balenciaga leather chip bag," he simply captioned his Oct. 11 post.

While the bags won't be available until next summer, they aren't a totally savory style moment.

Many fans were divided on the statement-making accessory, with one Instagramer commenting on Demna's post, "At this point I think Balenciaga is a social experiment," while another user wrote, "Leather never looked so cheap (and this is not a critic)."

In contrast, others were drooling over the bags, with one person gushing, "It's simply amazing that these are LEATHER bags. Love them."

As someone else put it, "Idk why I like this but I do."