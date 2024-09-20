Bachlor Nation's Kelsey Anderson denies jealously rumors amid Joey Graziadei's ‘DWTS' run

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelsey Anderson isn't feeling any thorns in her relationship with Joey Graziadei.

"The Bachelor" winner responded to fans flooding her comments questioning the state of their relationship, while Graziadei debuted on "Dancing with the Stars" Sept. 17 alongside pro Jenna Johnson.

"So many people are like, 'Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that?'" Anderson began her Sept. 19 TikTok video. "Honestly, I don't know, maybe because it's her job? Maybe because she's a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance? I don't know, that's my understanding of it. I'm just so tired of everyone being like, 'Kelsey's so strong, I could not do this. I could not watch this if I was Kelsey.'"

The 26-year-old, who got engaged at the end of season 28 of the reality show, reminded fans to recall the foundation of their relationship.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"Let's do a little recap here," she continued. "Do y'all remember how Joey and I met? We met on 'The Bachelor.' He was dating 31 other women while he was dating me."

She joked, "And I won the Super Bowl ring."

She noted that being on the dating show was not for the faint of heart.

"I have to have a certain level of security to go through all that," she emphasized. "Joey and I are still together and strong after a year of all of that craziness. Joey also has to be the type of man to give me the reassurance that I need and deserve in our relationship. So we are all good in the hood."

She added that if she could survive that, "I can survive watching him dance with a married woman with a cute little baby boy, crushing it."

Joey Graziadei is opening up about a health condition that he suffers from after fans noticed that his eyes appear yellow.

And Anderson couldn't help but gush over Joey, 29, and Jenna, 30, dancing the Cha Cha to Tyler Hubbard's "Dancin' In The Country" during the season 33 premiere. She concluded, "I am very proud of Joey. I think that everyone should be."

Jenna — who is mom to Rome, 20 months, with husband Val Chmerkovskiy — commented on the video with heart eye emojis, "That's my girl right there."

As Graziadei continues moving to the rhythm on stage, Anderson has remained a stable support in their home (without any roommates).

"I'm just trying to be there for him whenever," she told E! News in an exclusive interview earlier this month. "At the end of the day, after practice, he's usually exhausted. I just try to be there for him, talk through it and talk through his nerves."

She's continued to be his biggest cheerleader, too.

"He's really excited about this amazing opportunity with 'Dancing with the Stars' — learning how to dance and checking something off his bucket list," Anderson added. "I'm just trying to be there to support him and support Jenna as well. I think that they're gonna crush it."