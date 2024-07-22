WNBA

Aubrey Plaza tears ACL playing basketball during WNBA All-Star weekend

The actor was seen courtside at the game, with crutches beside her chair and her leg wrapped in ice.

By Susan Baek | NBC News

"Parks and Recreation" actor Aubrey Plaza tore her ACL before the WNBA All-Star Game over the weekend but could still be found courtside to watch rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese sail to victory over Team USA.

Commentator Ryan Ruocco announced the injury during the game, saying, “I feel for Aubrey Plaza. She came this weekend with a healthy knee. She’s leaving with a torn ACL, thanks to a hardy game of knockout at the Mercury practice facility.”

“Knockout” is a basketball game where players line up behind the free-throw line and try to make a shot before the player behind them does.

Plaza shared photos from the weekend on her Instagram, including poses with her injured knee. Her caption read, "How it started...how it went... Nothing can stop us! Thank you @wnba for hosting such an amazing weekend and taking such good care of me and my busted knee. Such a great game. See you in paris (no)."

Plaza also shared moments from the game, where she enjoyed courtside seats with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, shook hands with Caitlin Clark and posed with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Aubrey Plaza's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for an update Monday.

This was not Plaza's first ACL tear, Deadline reported. Her first occurred during a women's recreational league game in Los Angeles, where she disguised herself with a wig so she could play on the same team as her sister.

