Armie Hammer Exits Upcoming Movie Amid Instagram Message Scandal

Armie Hammer is speaking out.

On Wednesday, the "Rebecca" actor broke his silence about an ongoing social media scandal, in which he's been accused of sending unverified private messages that include mention of sexual acts and other fantasies. The 34-year-old star revealed that he will no longer co-star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film "Shotgun Wedding."

"I'm not responding to these b------- claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer tells E! News in a statement. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

A production spokesperson for "Shotgun Wedding" adds in a separate statement, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Lopez has yet to publicly comment on Hammer's departure. According to Deadline, the Hollywood stars were slated to play a couple who plans the ultimate destination wedding when their trip takes a turn for the worse.

This marks the first time Hammer has publicly addressed the scandal surrounding the alleged Instagram messages. Over the weekend, the "Call Me By Your Name" actor was accused of sending inappropriate messages to several unidentified people.

"I need to drink your blood. Why the distance," one message allegedly read. Another thread claimed the actor wrote, "You're my angel! You're made to save me."

E! News has not confirmed the authenticity of the messages. Following the news, social media user, @houseofeffie, that claimed it received several private messages from Hammer, later said their original posts were fake.

"Ok ok, I admit it. It's all fake," the user shared on Sunday. "But it was funny wasn't it?"

However, on Monday, @houseofeffie backtracked and claimed her original posts were real.

"Crazy fans went so far as to fake a DM by me."

Furthermore, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was spotted with Hammer back in September 2020, stated that she stood in solidarity with those coming forward, saying she believed the alleged DMs from @houseofeffie "are real."

In a message shared to her Twitter account, which has since been made private, Henriquez wrote, "I'm seeing a lot of posts going around about how I am a man-hater and I would just like to clarify: Yes. I love women, I respect women... I stand by women, and I hate men who don't."

Hammer's controversy comes almost six months after he and Elizabeth Chambers decided to call it quits after 10 years of marriage.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they shared in a joint statement in July 2020. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

They both share two kids, Harper Grace, 6, and, Ford Douglas Armand, 3.