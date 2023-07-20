Celebrity Relationships

Ariana Grande dating ‘Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater after Dalton Gomez breakup

Ariana Grande is dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater amid her separation from husband Dalton Gomez. Slater also recently separated from his wife Lilly Jay, who he shares a son with.

By Jess Cohen

(L-R) Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater.
Getty Images

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande is so into you.

The "Save Your Tears" singer recently started dating her "Wicked" co-star after separating from her husband Dalton Gomez, a source close to the situation tells E! News.

According to the insider, Grande and Gomez "remain friends," while Slater—a Tony Award nominee for "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical"—has separated from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, who he shares a son with.

While Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, have yet to comment publicly on their relationship status, E! News confirmed on July 17 that she and Gomez are headed toward divorce after two years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Nickelodeon alum's residence back in May 2021.

And although Grande has recently been spotted without her wedding ring, she did share a tribute to Gomez in honor of their anniversary in May, writing alongside a photo from their ceremony, "I love him so."

As for Slater, he celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary back in November. "My best friend," he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of himself and Jay, which Grande liked. "4 years married, 10 years together."

Slater concluded the post by noting, "And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet."

