Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande has a new POV.

Two years after tying the knot with Dalton Gomez, the "One Last Time" singer and the real estate agent are separating and headed towards divorce, E! News can confirm.

E! News has reached out to reps for Grande and Gomez and has not heard back.

The duo's split comes after she was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon 2023 tennis championships alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield on July 16.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

While Grande, 30, and Gomez, 27, were last photographed in public together in January, she did publicly celebrate their wedding anniversary in May. Alongside a photo of the couple at their private ceremony—which took place at her home in Montecito, Calif., in 2021 — Grande wrote, "I love him so."

At the time of their nuptials, a source told E! News, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

From “Dangerous Woman” to married woman! Ariana Grande shared a dreamy first look at her and Dalton Gomez’s picture-perfect wedding day.

As for the ceremony, the insider described it as "tiny and intimate," and noted that the guest list included only close family and friends. "There was a lot of love," the source told E! News, "and everyone is really happy."

Ariana Grande's Wedding Album With Dalton Gomez

Grande and Gomez first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 but didn't officially confirm their relationship until he appeared in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's song "Stuck With U" in May of that year.

"They run in the same circle," a source close to the singer told E! News at the time, which was the height of the coronavirus pandemic. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

Gomez, a real estate broker, proposed to Grande in December 2020 after 10 months of dating. Alongside photos of her stunning diamond ring, Grande wrote on Instagram at the time, "forever n then some."

Amid the engagement celebrations, one insider told E! News, "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited."

E! News also exclusively learned details about Gomez's process designing the ring for Grande.

"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted," jeweler Jack Solow shared. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way."

"It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle," Solow noted, "and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."

To look back at Grande and Gomez's relationship one last time, keep reading...

The pair confirms their relationship in May and makes their first public appearance in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U."

Since the duo began dating in early 2020, they haven't really been seen in public. However, in mid-May, they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. Making their afternoon hang-out cuter? They wore matching face masks.

The pop star took her romance to the next level after making things IG official in June. At the time, the singer celebrated her birthday early by sharing rare photos of herself with Dalton and her dogs. A separate source told E! News the pair met through mutual friends, explaining, "They run in the same circle... She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

In October, a source told E! News the couple was still going strong. "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the source raved. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

The "Positions" singer packed on the PDA with her beau in early December. "some life stuff," she wrote about her relationship update.

The "7 Rings" singer shared the exciting news that she and the real estate broker were engaged. "forever n then some," she expressed on Instagram on Dec. 20.

After announcing the engagement news, many of the singer's friends sent their love and support. "oh my godddd...," Millie Bobby Brown shared, "love u!! you deserve eternal happiness!!" Demi Lovato replied, "this ring is everything!!!!. I love ypu [sic]." Hailey Bieber added, "YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!"

A source close to Grande told E! News about their engagement, saying, "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited."

After months without being photographed together, multiple outlets confirm that Ariana and Dalton have broken up. The duo was last spotted together in London in January amid her filming schedule for "Wicked."