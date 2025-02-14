Anthony Mackie is the 1st Black on-screen ‘Captain America.' Why his historic role is controversial 

Anthony Mackie taking on the role of Captain America, a fictional comic book character initially portrayed as a white man with blond hair and blue eyes, isn’t groundbreaking to comic books fans.

The idea of a Black man as the patriotic superhero was introduced in 1998 by writer Mark Waid in the comic book “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty,” where, according to Waid, Sam Wilson first “picked up the costume and took on the identity of Captain America.”

Over two decades after Sam Wilson became Cap in the comics, a Black Captain America in the movie adaptations has turned into a contentious topic.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The issue of a Black Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe first arose after Chris Evans, who portrayed Cap on-screen for eight years, passed the mantle on to Mackie’s Falcon in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Fans were upset with Evans’ departure and some felt Mackie wasn’t capable of taking on the superpowered role.

Though some eventually warmed up to the idea after seeing him in the 2021 critically acclaimed Disney+ series, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” where Mackie’s Falcon grapples with the complicated notion of what it means for a Black man to be Captain America, the vitriol against actor ramped back up during his press run for “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During a Q&A in January, fans threatened to boycott the film and Mackie because of his comments on what he thinks Captain America represents that some deemed unpatriotic.

“Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word and who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable. This is like an aspect of a dream coming true,” the actor said at the time.

Following the backlash, Mackie has since clarified his comments online and in interviews, saying he’s a “proud American,” and that Captain America is “important for kids of all races” so they can have someone to look up to regardless of their race.

Speaking to TODAY.com about some fans’ mixed reaction following the first teaser of him as Cap, Mackie, 46, says he wasn’t “aware” that a Black Captain America had become so controversial.

“I think that’s funny, because we all call ourselves comic book fans, right? We all call ourselves comic book nerds, right? So if the comic book says, Sam Wilson becomes Captain America, then Sam Wilson becomes Captain America,” Mackie says pragmatically.

Though Mackie says he “didn’t have any hesitations” taking on the role in the MCU, Waid — who introduced the idea of Falcon becoming the first Black Captain America in the comics — admits there was “a little bit of resistance” from Marvel when he pitched it in the '90s.

“Not because anybody disbelieved the message,” Waid, 62, tells TODAY.com. “Not because anybody at Marvel was on the wrong side of history here, but just because when you’re dealing with a corporate character like that it’s going to go through many creators hands over his 80 years of existence.”

We all call ourselves comic book fans, right? We all call ourselves comic book nerds, right? So if the comic book says, Sam Wilson becomes Captain America, then Sam Wilson becomes Captain America.” Anthony Mackie

Captain America was first created in 1941 during World War II. Since then, an array of people have held the role in the comics, including women and people of color, like Sam Wilson.

Waid explains that Marvel wanted him to be careful and not “too extreme” since that could potentially “alienate” a huge part of their audience. “Because that’s where the money comes from,” he explains.

But Waid’s goal wasn’t just to make sure the comic’s core readers were satisfied, it was also to authentically portray the Black experience. To do this, the comic book writer says he spoke to his real-life Black friends who made him see a different perspective of America, which included sentiments of “racial hatred” and “bigotry.”

“‘There is more of this going on than you realize … so just be mindful of that as you go into the story,’” he recalls them saying.

Within Marvel, Waid says his story of Falcon taking on the mantle of Captain America “was very well received.” But externally, he says there was “a little bit of pushback” from fandom and readers, with some saying, ‘‘Well, this is not Captain America. I don’t know what you’re trying to say.”

Looking back, Waid says the pushback by fans wasn’t so severe that he recalls “receiving any hate mail” about it. But he suspects that if he had done this story today, “people would be screaming DEI at us at the top of their lungs without knowing what they’re talking about.”

Waid notes that over the last 10 to 15 years, “There’s been a lot more trolling, a lot more blow back. A lot of organized fandom full of angry white guys who are not happy that they are being quote, unquote, eclipsed by people of color, which is bulls--t.”

If we had done this story today, people would be screaming DEI at us at the top of their lungs without knowing what they’re talking about.” MARK WAID, WRITER OF

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY”

The tenured comic book writer says it comes as no surprise that some fans are upset and even threatening to boycott Marvel’s TV shows and the movies, because “these are the same people who were up in arms about the comics.”

“Luckily, they have been a small enough part of the audience where we didn’t have to take them into account,” he explains. “It’s not like we lost tons of sales because these trolls were out there being actively, performatively angry about the replacement of Captain America by a Black man in a comic book. They weren’t buying the comics anyway. They were just looking for something to be mad about.”

Waid’s introduction of Sam Wilson (Falcon) as Captain America in the comic “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #9” unfolds in a time of “great racial divide” in America.

Steve Rogers (Captain America) is trying to disassociate himself from white supremacists (Sons of Serpents) who are co-opting his name and image because they believe that Cap represents their cause, Waid explains.

“‘He’s a blonde white guy with a strong jaw. He’s showing you that this is what America should be,’” he says of their sentiments toward Rogers — who, during his fight to stop them, appears to get killed. It’s at this juncture that “Sam Wilson realizes that someone has to pick up the mantle, someone has to pick up the shield, and someone has to fight to clear the name of Captain America.”

While the film is not exactly like the comics, there are similarities. Thefilm follows Falcon’s fight to uncover a villainous plot against President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) while also helping to exonerate Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) — a war vet who is turned into a Super Soldier after undergoing human testings by the government — who was accused of being involved. Some fans have argued that Bradley is the first Black Captain America since he took the Super Solider serum like Cap. Mackie says Sam's sense of integrity and dedication to justice is what he leans into and tries to embody with his titular role.

“One thing that I’ve always wanted to portray with Sam, and make the focal point of that conversation, is the fact that he’s the best part of all of us,” Mackie tells TODAY.com. “Sam didn’t take the (Super Soldier) serum. Sam isn’t a Super Soldier. He’s just a good human being, and I think that’s why we all kind of are endeared to him and kind of appreciate him, because we can see the best of us in him.”

One thing that I’ve always wanted to portray with Sam, and make the focal point of that conversation, is the fact that he’s the best part of all of us." Anthony Mackie

Since its first publication in March 1941, Waid says Captain America has had a simple, altruistic purpose: he represented the American dream and showed that it was attainable. But he says Cap’s mission has “changed” over the years.

“America was the land of opportunity,” Waid tells TODAY.com. “And clearly it has not always been that way for some people … And I think that Captain America today stands for equality. He stands for making sure that anyone in this country has an opportunity at bettering themselves and has an opportunity to have the best life possible — if they’re willing to put the work into it.”

And Anthony Mackie has put that work in with his over two decades in Hollywood and 10 years playing Sam Wilson. Still, even with his tenure, there will still be those who take issue with there being a Black Captain America.

Mackie even gave a nod to the pressure of taking on Cap’s mantle in the film. In an exchange with President Ross following the attack on his life, Mackie’s Sam tells the president that he overwhelmingly understands what he’s going through.

“I know what it’s like to feel you have something to prove,” he says.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford attend the UK Photocall of Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" at Trafalgar Square Jan. 30, 2025 in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

Later in the film, Mackie is seen grappling with his past decision to reject the Super Soldier serum and also the pressure that he’s under if he fails his mission.

“If I’m not on point, I let everyone who wants a seat at that table down,” he says to his First Lieutenant Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who takes on Sam's former mantle of Falcon. “That’s pressure. It makes you feel that you’re not enough.”

The "Captain America" comic book writer says there’s always been room for the character to change, evolve and represent something more inclusive.

“Captain America can be an Asian man. Captain America can be a woman. Captain America could be anyone who stands for the ideals that Captain America stands for,” Waid explains, noting that he hopes Cap’s fight eventually “gets easier.”

“As long as they’re an American at heart and fight for the American way … the way we wish truly was the dream as opposed to what racism and bigotry has sort of poisoned that well.”

Mackie agrees, noting that his Captain America leads with two important things: “Compassion and empathy.”

“I feel like today, we could all use a little compassion and empathy,” he adds.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: