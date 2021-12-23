Another Woman Accuses Chris Noth of Sexual Assault, Calls for NY to Change Statute of Limitations

Another woman has said she was sexually assaulted by actor Chris Noth, becoming the fourth woman this month to make allegations against the “Law & Order” and “Sex and the City” star.

Lisa Gentile, a singer-songwriter, came forward on Thursday to allege she was assaulted by Noth in 2002, becoming the first of his accusers to name herself publicly.

The Hollywood Reporter last week published the accounts of two anonymous women who accused of Noth of sexual assault in alleged incidents from 2004 and 2015.

Noth last week denied the allegations from the Hollywood Reporter story. “The encounters were consensual,” he said. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Another unnamed woman came forward to the Daily Beast the day after the Hollywood Reporter article to say Noth assaulted her in 2010; Noth denied her account through a spokesperson, calling it a “complete fabrication.”

NBC News has not independently spoken to any of the anonymous accusers and does not know their identities. Representatives for Noth did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on Gentile’s allegations on Thursday.

