Anne Heche's Son Requests to Take Control of Her Estate After She Dies Without a Will

Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, is looking to oversee his late mother's estate.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Homer Laffoon, 20, filed a petition to be named as the one in charge of the "Donnie Brasco" actress' estate after she died from injuries sustained during a car crash last month. Heche's annual income and personal property were listed as "Unknown."

Per the documents, the "Men in Trees" actress' estate consists of two heirs: Homer Laffoon—who Heche shares with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon—and his younger brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, with ex James Tupper.

"Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor," the docs read, "which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor."

On Aug. 5, Heche was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, which left her in a coma. A week later, the Emmy winner—who was an organ donor—was declared legally dead in the state of California, but remained on life support to allow the OneLegacy Foundation time to find recipients for her organs.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told E! News Aug. 12. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

On Aug. 14, Heche was taken off life support as organ donors had been identified. Following her death, officials determined the "Six Days, Seven Nights" actress' cause of death to be from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from her car accident, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, which were reviewed by E! News.

The coroner's office also said that other "significant conditions" contributed to her death as well, including a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.

According to a death certificate obtained by E! News, Heche's body was cremated on Aug. 18 and her final resting place was listed as the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif.

