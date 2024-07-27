Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is dedicated to dancing, instructor says

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has just gotta dance.

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is no stranger to the limelight with two famous parents, but the 18-year-old is finding ways to forge her own path as a dancer.

"She's someone that I've worked with for a couple years now," choreographer Kolanie Marks told People in an interview published July 26. "My style is a lot harder for a lot of people and it's something that she's dedicated herself to trying to figure out."

Marks — who has been training with Jolie-Pitt at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles — is impressed that she has committed herself "to a craft that is extremely hard," praising her for "the hard work and dedication that she puts in."

And while Jolie-Pitt and her siblings — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 — have spent their lives in the public eye, that's not a topic she and Marks focus on during her lessons.

"That's something I don't talk to her about," he said. "I keep it very strictly based off of what we focus on, which is the dancing."

As the Los Angeles-based choreographer — who has worked with artists like Mindless Behavior and Marques Houston — explained, "I totally forgot who she is in that moment, because that's not what we focus on when we're training."

Marks also shared at look at Jolie-Pitt's evolving dance skills on Instagram July 3 with an "appreciate post."

"So much love for this human," he wrote. "Ive spent the most time with her out of anyone im training in LA! Something about doesn't quit! Most never experience what I have to offer because they cant get past the intensity… but those that do experience what my God given gift is! Thats to develop."

