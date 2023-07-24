Amy Schumer reacts to ‘Barbie' movie after dropping out of earlier version

It looks like "Barbie" has a friend in Amy Schumer.

Days after the "Barbie" movie hit theaters, the comedian—who was set to play the titular role in an earlier version—shared her thoughts on the film as well as on its fellow box office hit "Oppenheimer." And overall, it looks like she's a #Barbenheimer fan.

"Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer," Schumer wrote on Instagram July 24 before joking about the casting in Christopher Nolan's new picture, "but I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role. Do better Hollywood."

The "Inside Amy Schumer" star's review may not come as a surprise to fans as she'd previously expressed her excitement to see "Barbie."

"I can't wait to see the movie," she said on a June episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." "I think it looks awesome."

Schumer was cast as "Barbie" in 2016 for Mattel and Sony Pictures' rendition of the live-action film. But just a few months later in 2017, the actress announced that she was parting ways with the project due to "scheduling conflicts."

"The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners," she said in a statement obtained by E! News at the time. "I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

As time went on, Schumer explained more of what led to her exit.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it," she told The Hollywood Reporter last year, "the only way I was interested in doing it."

According to the outlet, Schumer and her sister Kim Caramele had written Barbie as an inventor in the film's script, but the original studio had requested that her invention be a high heel made of Jell-O and gifted Schumer a pair of Manolo Blahniks to celebrate.

"The idea that that's just what every woman must want," the "I Feel Pretty alum" said, "right there, I should have gone, ‘You've got the wrong gal.'"

Fast-forward to 2019 and Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures Group revealed that Margot Robbie would play Barbie. Greta Gerwig was also later brought on to direct, and she wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach.

During Schumer's recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," she reiterated that she dropped out of the original "Barbie" film due to "creative differences."

"But there's a new team behind and it looks like it's very feminist and cool," she said, "So, I will be seeing that movie."