‘America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

The "America's Got Talent" community has lost one of its stars.

Zuri Craig — who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series — died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," a statement posted to his ZoReMi Entertainment Instagram account read. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Craig competed on "America's Got Talent" along with Jeffery Lewis in 2015. Together, they made up the musical duo The CraigLewis Band. After winning the judges over with their rendition of James Brown's "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" and getting the gold buzzer from guest judge Michael Bublé for their cover of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down," Craig and Lewis went on to compete in several more rounds, making it all the way to the finale where they finished in fifth place.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Lewis also mourned Craig's passing with a tribute on Instagram. "On yesterday I lost my brother, my friend. I am broken, completely devastated," he wrote. "I love you more than words can express. The CraigLewis Band Forever! Rest In Peace My Friend."

Before competing on "America's Got Talent," Craig and Lewis worked on Tyler Perry's plays "Madea's Big Happy Family," "A Madea Christmas" and "Madea Gets a Job." In a 2010 interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Perry shared how he first saw Craig and Lewis on YouTube, where they had performed a rendition of "The Brady Bunch" theme song. Lewis re-shared the video to Instagram after Craig's passing.

"Remembering how it all started for us," he wrote. "#TheBradyBunch Love you Zuri RIP."