Amanda Bynes makes rare appearance hosting an art show

Amanda Bynes has made her high-profile public appearance in more than a decade. Find out more details about her new artistic endeavor.

By Corinne Heller | E! Online

Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Amanda Bynes gets an "Easy A" for this rare public appearance to showcase one of her passions.

On Dec. 21, the former actress cohosted and displayed her creations at an art show and clothing pop-up with apparel designer Austin Babbitt in West Hollywood, Calif. Bynes met with a slew of fans at the public event, which marked her first in more than a decade.

The former Nickelodeon star wore her blonde hair slicked back and sported a black cropped cardigan with butterfly clasps, black pants and matching boots at the event, which was also attended by Noah Cyrus.

Bynes shared several photos from the art show on social media, where she has offered glimpses from her private life more often in recent years despite remaining out of the spotlight. At the event, she displayed art pieces with titles such as "Stars," "Grey," "Night," and "Lavender Dreams."

The 38-year-old signed autographs and chatted and took pics with fans, many of whom posted them on their own social media.

READ: See what Amanda Bynes, Jennie Garth and the rest of the "What I Like About You" cast are up to now

"I had the honor of attending @amandaamandaamanda1986’s art show and getting to know her better," podcaster Irvin Scott wrote on his Instagram. "Her story is truly inspiring.

Another visitor, Matt Lopez, wrote on his page, alongside a real of the "Hairspray" star with guests, "Amanda Bynes meeting & greeting her fans. She was wonderful to all."

Bynes, who attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, had announced the show in October and said on her social media that her associate degree majoring in product development had "paid off."

Amanda Bynes is setting the record straight about her new look. The former actress, 37, spoke out in a rare a rare selfie video on Dec. 11 to explain a cosmetic surgery she underwent.
Copyright E! Online

