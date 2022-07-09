Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael End Engagement After 2 Years

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

A source told E! News that the "Easy A star" and her fiancé have called off their engagement for a second time. However, the pair still remain in a committed relationship.

"[They] are together working through the tough times," the source said, citing "a series of significant" challenges preventing them from tying the knot including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and public pressure.

Bynes and Michael first met at a rehab facility and dated for two or three months before the "What A Girl Wants" actress announced that she was "engaged to [the] love of my life" in a since-deleted Instagram post on Valentine's Day in 2020.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three weeks later, it was revealed the two had decided to go their separate ways and end their engagement. They soon got back together.

At the time of their initial courtship, a source told E! that a wedding was "unlikely" between the pair due to Bynes' conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

However, before the legal arrangement was terminated after almost nine years in March, a source close to Bynes told E! News that the actress was "still with Paul, her fiancé, and she's been surrounding herself with supportive people and making good, healthy choices for herself."

In April, Bynes publicly apologized to Michael on Instagram after she claimed that he had relapsed on drugs on her Instagram Story. The couple engaged in a verbal dispute, which resulted in Bynes kicking Michael out of her Los Angeles home and him calling the police, per TMZ.

"Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening," Bynes' lawyer, David Esquibias, told E! News in a statement at the time. "Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived."

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Bynes added, "I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong. He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused."