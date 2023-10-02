All she wants for Christmas: Mariah Carey announces holiday concert tour, including MSG stop

She doesn't want a lot for Christmas, but Mariah Carey does have one wish for the holiday season -- to return to Madison Square Garden's stage.
The singer, whose popularity gets a boost every December thanks to her hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," announced Monday she's bringing back her holiday tour "Merry Christmas One And All!"
The 13-date run starts in November and continues until a stop Dec. 17 at MSG.
"All I Want for Christmas is You" became the first holiday song to receive the Recording Industry Association of America's Diamond award for more than 10 million units in sales and streaming.
A presale for tickets begins Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. followed by the general public onsale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.
Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas One And All! Tour Dates:
- Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino
- Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
- Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
- Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell
- Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
- Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center
- Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
- Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden