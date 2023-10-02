All she wants for Christmas: Mariah Carey announces holiday concert tour, including MSG stop

She doesn't want a lot for Christmas, but Mariah Carey does have one wish for the holiday season -- to return to Madison Square Garden's stage.

The singer, whose popularity gets a boost every December thanks to her hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," announced Monday she's bringing back her holiday tour "Merry Christmas One And All!"

The 13-date run starts in November and continues until a stop Dec. 17 at MSG.

"All I Want for Christmas is You" became the first holiday song to receive the Recording Industry Association of America's Diamond award for more than 10 million units in sales and streaming.

(credit: Live Nation)

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. followed by the general public onsale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas One And All! Tour Dates: