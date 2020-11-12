Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Breaks Her Silence on His Death

Jean Trebek is feeling the love from the worldwide "Jeopardy!" family.

The wife of the late Alex Trebek thanked fans for their outpouring of support after the legendary "Jeopardy!" host died on Sunday at age 80. She wrote a moving message on Instagram on Wednesday to recognize all the love she's received.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she said.

She also shared a sweet photo from their wedding day in 1990, with Trebek slipping the ring on her finger. The couple went on to have two kids together, Matthew and Emily.

Trebek had been battling pancreatic cancer for about a year before he passed away "peacefully," surrounded by his family and friends, the game show's Twitter page announced.

Nicky Trebek, Trebek's adoptive daughter with his first wife Elaine, shared a photo of prayer candles on Tuesday to recognize her dad's passing.

The "Jeopardy!" team also honored his memory this week. Executive producer Mike Richards paid tribute to the brainy host on Monday's episode, saying, "This is an enormous loss for our staff, crew, for his family, for his millions of fans."

"He loved this show and everything it stood for... He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family."

In the days since the Canadian's death, "Jeopardy!" winners Burt Thakur and Ken Jennings have written messages about how much Trebek meant to them.

Trebek had pre-taped 35 episodes of "Jeopardy!" that will air unaltered, meaning he will host the show posthumously until Christmas.

His successor has not yet been revealed.