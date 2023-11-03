Al Pacino to pay Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support

Originally appeared on E! Online

Al Pacino's daddy duties include a hefty payment.

Five months after welcoming a baby boy named Roman Pacino with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, the "Godfather" actor has set up a child support payment plan.

According to documents obtained by E! News on Nov. 3, Pacino will pay Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support. In addition, he will provide an upfront sum of $110,000 to Alfallah as she and their son move into a new home, as well as $13,000 monthly for a night nurse and any medical bills outside of health insurance coverage.

But that's not all. Per the docs, the 83-year-old will also deposit $15,000 yearly into an education fund for his son.

A Los Angeles judge ruled that Alfallah, 29, and Pacino will have joint legal custody, while primary physical custody will go to the mom.

The ruling comes two months after Alfallah filed for full physical custody. In court documents submitted by the new mom on Sept. 6 and obtained by E! News, she asked for Pacino to have "reasonable" visitation with their son.

However, despite the filings, Pacino's rep confirmed to E! News that the Oscar winner and Alfallah—who were first linked in April 2022—are still together. As the spokesperson explained, the two "have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements" regarding their son.

As for why Alfallah chose to file for child support and custody in the first place? Well, Pacino's rep told Entertainment Tonight, "That is a question for Noor."

In the past, Pacino has been open about his approach to parenthood and how he differs from his own father, who left the family when he was 2 years old.

"I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad," he told The New Yorker in 2014. "I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."