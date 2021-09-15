Aerosmith's Joe Perry Selling Massachusetts Home for $4.5M

“Walk This Way" if you want to live like a rock star.

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is selling his home in Duxbury south of Boston for $4.5 million, The Patriot Ledger reported Tuesday.

The seven-acre gated estate known as Brook Haven Farm features a heated pool in the shape of a guitar, a rooftop garden, a three-stall barn, a high-tech media room, three fireplaces, a gym and a billiards room, according to the listing.

The estate also includes a recording studio where Aerosmith recorded much of the 2001 album “Just Push Play” and 2004’s “Honkin’ on Bobo,” the newspaper reported.

“It’s so peaceful,” said co-listing agent Janet Koelsch, of Coldwell Banker Realty in Scituate. “It’s like living on the edge of paradise.”

Throughout the pandemic, Perry, 71, has been posting updates and photos from his beachfront condo in Sarasota, Florida. The couple last year sold their farm in Vermont.

Perry and his wife, Billie Paulette, moved to Duxbury in 1988.

“The town is such a special place for the Perrys,” Koelsch said. “It’s where they raised their sons and they have such fond memories of Duxbury.”

Aerosmith is scheduled to play a 50th anniversary concert Sept. 9, 2022, at Fenway Park.