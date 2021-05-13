Adam Sandler Reunites With IHOP Host Who Turned Him Away

Looks like the Adam Sandler and IHOP saga has a pretty sweet ending.

Last month, a video of the actor went viral because it showed him politely leaving an IHOP after the host, who didn't recognize him, told him the wait was 30 minutes. On Monday, the 54-year-old made an epic return to the restaurant.

The host, Dayanna Rodas, recently posted another TikTok video that shows pictures of her and Sandler together, as well as other photos from Monday's event that IHOP hosted in Long Island, New York, in response to the Sandler debacle.

"Couldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!" she captioned the post.

Sandler also took to Twitter to express his excitement, writing "Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday."

Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday pic.twitter.com/SsTEK0W0XK — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 11, 2021

In Rodas' original post from late April, which showed security camera footage of Sandler walking out of the restaurant, she asked him to come back to the restaurant in her caption.

Sandler later addressed the situation with his signature sense of humor, tweeting, "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes."

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 4, 2021

It turns out IHOP took Sandler's light-hearted reply pretty seriously and decided to entice the actor to come back. In a response to his tweet, the company wrote, "You know what, @AdamSandler, you may be onto something here. In your honor, we’d like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. More sweet details to follow."

You know what, @AdamSandler, you may be onto something here. In your honor, we’d like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. More sweet details to follow. https://t.co/Xx4XLmZIVq — IHOP (@IHOP) May 5, 2021

The restaurant followed up with another tweet announcing that they'd be hosting a milkshake Monday event in Long Island on May 10, which is where he and Rodas got to hang out.

In addition to selling all-you-can-drink milkshakes at IHOP's 19 Long Island locations on Monday, the chain also said it would donate $1 (up to $50,000) to the organization Comedy Gives Back for every milkshake purchased across the country on May 10. Comedy Gives Back has been helping struggling comedians who have lost income during the pandemic. Sandler was a headliner at Comedy Gives Back's Laugh Aid livestream event in 2020.

A comedy icon (we can’t mention for legal reasons) has come up with a lot of sweet ideas over the years, but all-you-can-drink milkshakes takes the shake. Drink up Long Island, because it’s officially #MilkshakeMonday. All proceeds go to @ComedyGivesBack #YouKnowWhoWeMean pic.twitter.com/x11jk56esM — IHOP (@IHOP) May 10, 2021

Now that Sandler and Rodas have met in person, we bet she'll definitely recognize him the next time he stops in!

