Actor Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable' Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner, known for his work in Marvel films, has been hospitalized after a snow plowing accident, his representative Sam Mast said to NBC News.

Renner is said to be in critical but stable condition "with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," Mast said.

The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008's “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”