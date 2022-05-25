‘Abbott Elementary' Creator Quinta Brunson Slams Calls For a School Shooting Episode

"Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson will not be writing a school shooting episode of the show.

After the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers, Brunson said she was inundated with messages asking her to incorporate a school shooting into "Abbott Elementary," the show she created and stars in about fictional Philadelphia elementary school.

"wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write," Brunson tweeted on May 25. "people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding 'entertainment.' I can't ask 'are yall ok' anymore because the answer is 'no.'

"Abbott Elementary" premiered in December 2021 and was renewed for a second season in March. Brunson plays Janine, a second-grade teacher at the school, with an ensemble featuring Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

In another tweet, Brunson encouraged those asking for her to write about a school shooting to instead "use that energy" toward elected officials who can provide change. She added, "I'm begging you."

Brunson also posted a message she received from an anonymous fan who urged her to "formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass. I think Abbott Elementary can affect change."

In response to the request, Brunson tweeted, "I don't want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we're not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it."

Hours after the shooting in Texas, CBS pulled the series finale of FBI because it dealt with a potential school shooting.

The second season of "Abbott Elementary" will premiere this fall on ABC.