Abbie Stockard, girlfriend of Jazz center Walker Kessler, wins Miss America

A new Miss America has been crowned.

Alabama native Abbie Stockard — who is dating Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler — claimed the title at the 2025 edition of the annual beauty pageant on Jan. 5 in Orlando, Florida, becoming the fourth Miss Alabama to ascend to the role.

“This is insane,” Stockard said in a video posted on the organization’s Instagram Stories. “I don’t know what I did to deserve this. Like, holy moly. I’m so excited. I’m so grateful.”

And the 22-year-old nursing student, who was also a cheerleader during her tenure at Auburn University, had plenty of support from Kessler, 23, who shared a heartfelt message on social media alongside photos with the newly-crowned pageant queen.

“Congratulations Abbie,” the NBA star wrote in an Instagram post Jan. 6, which also included a video of his ecstatic reaction to her victory. “I am so proud of you and everything you stand for. Your hard work and trust in the Lord has awarded you with this incredible opportunity! Use your light to shine on others around you!”

Stockard thanked her boyfriend for his encouragement in a comment on his post, writing, “You showing up last night meant the world to me. I’m so thankful for this life journey we get to go on together.”

The 97th edition of the pageant saw Stockard prevail over 51 other young hopefuls, who represented each U.S. state, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Annette Addo-Yobo, who was notably the first foreign-born Miss Texas, was named runner-up, congratulating her fellow competitor.

“So [incredibly] proud of you Abbie,” the Ghanaian native wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so excited to see you change the world! I’m honored to have been at your side and experience this moment with you.”