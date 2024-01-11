Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returns to ‘Pat McAfee Show' day after host said NFL star ‘is done' with show

Rodgers stirred controversy on the show with his recent comments about Jimmy Kimmel and Jeffrey Epstein but appeared Thursday to share praise for Bill Belichick

By NBC News

Aaron Rodgers
Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Just one day after Pat McAfee announced Aaron Rodgers would no longer appear on his show this NFL season, the ESPN host welcomed him back.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the host brought the New York Jets quarterback onto the show to talk about his relationship with Bill Belichick upon news the coach was leaving the New England Patriots.

“Joining us now to chitchat about massive names being amicably departed from two teams and at a very, very high level is a four-time NFL MVP and a man who is a Super Bowl champion," McAfee said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the last human Bill Belichick talked to on the field as the New England Patriots head coach: Aaron Rodgers."

Rodgers noted that he's in the woods enjoying off-season activities as the regular NFL season ended Sunday night.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Aaron Rodgers Jan 10

Pat McAfee announces Aaron Rodgers' appearances are over for the rest of this NFL season

Aaron Rodgers Jan 9

Aaron Rodgers denies implying Jimmy Kimmel had ties to Jeffrey Epstein

McAfee had said on his show Wednesday that the weekly segment of “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” was done for the season, noting, “There are going to be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included to be honest.”

Rodgers had caused a stir last week after appearing to suggest on the show that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was going to be named in unsealed documents connected to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Aaron Rodgers
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us