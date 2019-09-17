Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies for Prosecution at NYC Gang Trial - NBC New York
Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies for Prosecution at NYC Gang Trial

The rapper took the witness stand on Tuesday as part of a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors

Published 40 minutes ago

    Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies for Prosecution at NYC Gang Trial
    Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is testifying against two reputed members of a violent New York City street gang.

    The rapper took the witness stand on Tuesday as part of a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors. He admitted in a guilty plea earlier this year that he joined the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and helped try to kill a rival gang member.

    One of the defendants, Anthony Ellison, is accused of kidnapping and robbing 6ix9ine last year after having a falling out with him. Ellison denies the charges.

    6ix9ine's decision to cooperate has upended his bad boy image on social media. Rap icon Snoop Dogg recently labeled him a "snitch."

    The 23-year-old rapper's album "Day69: Graduation Day" was among the top-sellers on iTunes following its release last year.

      

