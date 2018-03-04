And The Oscar Goes To: 2018 Academy Award Winners List

Best Picture - "The Shape of Water"
Best Actress - Frances McDormand "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best Actor - Gary Oldman "The Darkest Hour"
Best Director - Guillermo del Toro "The Shape of Water"
Best Supporting Actress - Allison Janney "I, Tonya"
Best Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Makeup and Hairstyling - "The Darkest Hour"
Costume Design - "Phantom Thread"
Documentary Feature - "Icarus"
Sound Editing - "Dunkirk"
Sound Mixing - "Dunkirk"
Production Design - "The Shape of Water"
Best Foreign Language Film - "A Fantastic Woman"
Short Film, Animated - "Dear Basketball"
Animated Feature - "Coco"
Visual Effects - "Blade Runner 2049"
Fim Editing - "Dunkirk"
Documentary Short Subject - "Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"
Short Film, Live Action - "The Silent Child"
Adapted Screenplay - "Call Me By Your Name"
Original Screenplay - "Get Out"
Cinematography - "Blade Runner 2049"
Original Score - "The Shape of Water"
Best Original Song - "Remember Me" Coco