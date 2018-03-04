And The Oscar Goes To: 2018 Academy Award Winners List - NBC New York
And The Oscar Goes To: 2018 Academy Award Winners List

Published at 8:37 PM EST on Mar 4, 2018 | Updated at 11:45 PM EST on Mar 4, 2018

    Best Picture - "The Shape of Water"

    Best Actress - Frances McDormand "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

    Best Actor - Gary Oldman "The Darkest Hour"

    Best Director - Guillermo del Toro "The Shape of Water"

    Best Supporting Actress - Allison Janney "I, Tonya"

    Best Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Makeup and Hairstyling - "The Darkest Hour"

    Costume Design - "Phantom Thread"

    Documentary Feature - "Icarus"

    Sound Editing - "Dunkirk"

    Sound Mixing - "Dunkirk" 

    Production Design  - "The Shape of Water"

    Best Foreign Language Film - "A Fantastic Woman"

    Short Film, Animated - "Dear Basketball"

    Animated Feature - "Coco"

    Visual Effects - "Blade Runner 2049"

    Fim Editing - "Dunkirk" 

    Documentary Short Subject - "Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

    Short Film, Live Action - "The Silent Child"

    Adapted Screenplay - "Call Me By Your Name"

    Original Screenplay - "Get Out"

    Cinematography - "Blade Runner 2049"

    Original Score - "The Shape of Water"

    Best Original Song - "Remember Me" Coco

      

