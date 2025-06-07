2025 Tony Awards: How to watch, what time, who's hosting, nominations and more

The biggest night in theater is back Sunday as fans gear up for the 78th annual Tony Awards, which gave nods to nearly three dozen Broadway shows.

Here’s what to know.

How to watch

The awards show takes place Sunday at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, running from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Some awards will also be announced during a preshow broadcast, hosted by Darren Criss (nominated this year for the first time for “Maybe Happy Ending”) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (who won a Tony in 2016 for her role in “Hamilton”), that will air on Pluto TV beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting and presenting?

Cynthia Erivo, who starred alongside Ariana Grande in the record-breaking film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked,” will be hosting this year’s main show. Erivo got her own Tony Award in 2016 for her performance as Celie in “The Color Purple.” She’s also a Grammy and an Emmy winner.

“Cynthia is a remarkable talent and with her deep roots in the theater community, we are honored to have her host this year’s Tony Awards on CBS,” Mackenzie Mitchell, CBS’ vice president of specials, said in a statement. “There is no doubt with her innate creativity and captivating presence, she will deliver an unforgettable evening highlighting the extraordinary achievements of this Broadway season.”

Erivo is taking over the reins from three-time host Ariana DeBose, who will return to the stage as a presenter.

Other stars, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Paulson and Charli D'Amelio, are also expected to present.

Expect a night of performances

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of “Hamilton,” the original cast is slated to reunite for a special performance.

The night will also be filled with performances from the casts of “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Dead Outlaw,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Floyd Collins,” “Gypsy,” “Maybe Happy Ending,” “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” “Pirates! The Penzance Musical,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Just in Time” and “Real Women Have Curves.”

A look at the nominees

Nominations run across 26 categories, with a full list of nominees available on the Tony Awards website. A few groups and individuals, however, will receive special awards on Sunday.

One award will go to the musicians who make up the band in “Buena Vista Social Club,” while another award will be presented for the illusions and technical effects of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow.”

Four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein will get a special award for lifetime achievement in the theater.

“Harvey Fierstein’s contributions to the American theatre, both as an artist and activist, represent an extraordinary legacy,” Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement.

And Celia Keenan-Bolger will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, which honors a member of the theater community who has “made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations,” according to the Tony Awards.

The 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will also be presented to PBS’ long-running “Great Performances,” theatrical producer Michael Price, performing arts nonprofit New 42 and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

A potentially history-making night

Audra McDonald, who holds the record for the most acting wins with six Tony Awards, could bolster her lead even more if she wins this year for her performance in “Gypsy.”

Kara Young, the first Black actress to be nominated for a Tony four years in a row, could also become the first Black person to win two consecutive Tony Awards. She is nominated this year for her performance in “Purpose.”

Daniel Dae Kim, who received his first Tony nomination for his performance in “Yellow Face,” became the first Asian nominee in the category of best leading actor in a play.

And Marjan Neshat and Tala Ashe, who star alongside each other in “English,” are competing in the same category on Sunday. Both have a chance to become the first female performers of Iranian descent to win a Tony Award.

