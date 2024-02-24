The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards has rolled out its glamorous red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

It is the perfect awards night weather in Los Angeles and your favorite stars are out and about flashing their fashion choices as they walk the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

This is the first time the ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix to celebrate and recognize outstanding performances in the movie and prime-time television.

As the celebrities continue to roll in, we will keep updating, so be sure to refresh often.