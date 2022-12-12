2023 Golden Globes Nominations: How to Watch

The nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globe awards will be announced Monday morning.

Comedian George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez of NBC’s “Lopez vs Lopez” will announce the nominees during a ceremony airing live on the "TODAY" show at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The Globes, which were knocked off broadcast for a year after scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray, will be telecast Jan. 10, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

Some of the favorites expected to be nominated include the metaverse adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once,” Steven Spielberg's autobiographical “The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh's feuding friends drama “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The year's biggest box-office hit, “Top Gun: Maverick,” too, could be in the mix. Likely contenders in best original song category come from big star in music, including Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick."

This year's show could be make-or-break for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the Globes. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the group then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

With Hollywood spurning the Globes, NBC last year canceled the telecast that would have taken place in January. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance. Winners were announced on Twitter.