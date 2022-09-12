Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony's producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.

The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso," the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, Monday's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards — airing 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and streaming on Peacock — will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said.

Leading the Emmy nominations is “Succession,” which received 25 nods, while "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus" tied for 20 nominations each.

See the full list of nominees and winners as they're announced (in bold) from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards below:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbot Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Andrew Garfield, "Under Banner of Heaven"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station 11"

Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "American Crime Story: Impeachment"

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

"Dopesick"

"The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"Squid Game"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"Yellowjackets"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"