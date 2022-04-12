2022 CMT Music Awards: See the Complete List of Winners

The 2022 CMT Music Awards finally arrived, honoring every winner from one of the biggest shows honoring country music.

Hosted by "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" star Anthony Mackie and country singer Kelsea Ballerini, the April 11 ceremony aired live on CBS from Nashville, Tennessee. However, just hours before the ceremony, Ballerini shared she recently tested positive for COVID.

In an Instagram video, the 28-year-old revealed that the "CMT family" brought part of the set to her Nashville home so she could both host and perform virtually. "I am devastated, I am gutted," she shared. "But the good news is that I'm feeling a lot better."

While she was remote, there were still plenty of powerhouse performances to rock out to including Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. The list of presenters was equally as stacked with stars like Faith Hill, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner and LeAnn Rimes appearing.

When it came to this year's nominees, the talented list included a few fan favorites. In the category for video of the year, 12 nominees including Brandi Carlile, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney), Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift (feat. Chris Stapleton) duked it out for the coveted trophy.

As for who led the night with the most nominations, that honor went to two-time winner Kane Brown. The "One Mississippi" singer, who also served as co-host for the awards ceremony in 2020 and 2021, earned four nods this year including video of the year, male video of the year and two nominations for CMT performance of the year (one for "Three Wooden Crosses" and another for his collab with Nelly, "Ride Wit Me.")

Continue reading to see every nominee and winner from the night.

Video of The Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

WINNER: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Female Video of The Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

WINNER: Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

Male Video of The Year

WINNER: Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of The Year

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

WINNER: Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

Breakthrough Video of The Year, Presented by SONIC®

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

WINNER: Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of The Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ’Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

WINNER: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT Performance of The Year

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

WINNER: George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT Digital-First Performance of The Year

Brittney Spencer “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

WINNER: Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

Trending Comeback Song of the Year

Alan Jackson – "Freight Train"

Brooks & Dunn – "Neon Moon"

Dolly Parton – "9 to 5"

Reba McEntire – "I'm A Survivor"

Sara Evans – "Suds in the Bucket"

Shania Twain – "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "Love Story"