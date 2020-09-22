2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Lights, camera, 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to delay the annual ceremony back in April, music lovers can now mark their calendars for Wednesday, Oct. 14. Kelly Clarkson is returning as the host of the Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year.

On Tuesday, the nominees for two of the top categories — Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album — were announced live on the TODAY show. Notable nominees from the categories include Taylor Swift, Khalid and the Jonas Brothers. Previously announced Icon Award recipient Garth Brooks is also set to appear.

Prior to its postponement, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were initially supposed to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Plans for a pandemic-friendly show have not been revealed, but if the Emmys are any indication, there's no doubt that a virtual awards show can be done!

Find out who's nominated below:

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

Khalid, "Free Spirit"

Post Malone, "Hollywood's Bleeding"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Top 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca "Ran$om"

Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

Blake Shelton "God's Country"

Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"

Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

Khalid "Talk"

Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"

Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"

Doja Cat & Tyga "Juicy"

Khalid "Talk"

Lizzo "Good As Hell"

The Weeknd "Heartless"

Top Rap Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca "Ran$om"

Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Post Malone "Wow."

Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris "The Bones"

Old Dominion "One Man Band"

Blake Shelton "God's Country"

Morgan Wallen "Whiskey Glasses"

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons "Bad Liar"

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker "I Think I'm Okay"

Panic! At The Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Twenty One Pilots "Chlorine"

Twenty One Pilots "The Hype"

Top Latin Song:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin "China"

Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaita"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow "Con Calma"

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny "No Me Conoce"

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA "Otro Trago"

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee "Close To Me"

Illenium & Jon Bellion "Good Things Fall Apart"

Kygo x Whitney Houston "Higher Love"

Marshmello ft. Chvrches "Here With Me"

Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser "Raise A Hallelujah"

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West "Nobody"

Lauren Daigle "Rescue"

For King & Country "God Only Knows"

Kanye West "Follow God"

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"

Kanye West "Closed on Sunday"

Kanye West "Follow God"

Kanye West "On God"

Kanye West "Selah"

Tune into this NBC station to catch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.