Emmys Gift Bags Focus on Minority and Female-Owned Businesses

Awards season looks different this year as the 72nd Emmy Awards team gets ready for the first ever virtual show. In fact, a lot of the usual pomp and circumstance around the Emmys, like the Governors Ball and the many pre and post parties, have been cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One tradition that soldiers on, is the gifting of swag bags to nominees and presenters. Lash Fary of Distinctive Assets, which is not affiliated with the Television Academy, has been getting swag in the hands of celebrities for awards shows like the GRAMMYS, the BET Awards, and the AMAS for two decades. But he admits, this year the swag will look a little different.

“With everything going on the world right now, we wanted to honor these amazing nominees who helped entertain us during the quarantine with gifts that also serve a higher purpose,” Fary says.

All of the products in his gift bag this year will focus on health and wellness, and have a charitable element. And each of the businesses are minority and female-owned.

The gift bags will be delivered to 75 nominees in the Best Lead Actor/Actress and Best Supporting Actor/Actress in the Comedy, Drama and Limited Series categories. Stars like Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jim Parsons and Sterling K. Brown are all on that list.

So what swag do these stars get?

The Green Garmento reusable tote bags will be teeming with African Pride nourishing hair care sets, Baketivity baking subscription boxes, Bombas comfort-focused socks, and Chomps grass-fed meat snacks.

City Threads

They will also get City Threads top-rated soft cotton masks, Elixinol Stress Less CBD capsules, eOn sanitizing mist advanced personal germ protection, Fortune & Frame wearable love note necklaces, Four Sigmatic plant-based protein, Goldshield GS75 Surface Antimicrobial, Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts, Hot Head by Thermal Hair Care cordless heat caps, Isa Lazo facial oil.

Tea Forte

And JAMNOLA cultural funhouse private tours, Madame’s Apothecary Cloud Nine uplifting essential oils, MAËLYS B- Tight Lift & Firm Booty Masks, Millianna BLM hand-woven 24k gold beaded bracelets, Prince of Peace Ginger Chews and Ginger Honey Crystals, Stretchy Stack volcanic VOTE bracelets, Sour Patch Kids tasty candies, Tea Forté limited-edition Fleur collections, The Rescue Kit Company fashion emergency kits, and PETA’s vegan snack bags featuring Azzizah’s Herbal Green Popcorn, Funky Mello, Maya’s Cookies, Mylk Dog and Worthy Well Done Oat Butter.

