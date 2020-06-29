MTV Video Music Awards

Despite Pandemic, MTV VMAs to Take Place Aug. 30 in Brooklyn

What to Know

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the show will take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing Monday, explaining that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

reopening 9 hours ago

Cuomo Says He May Slow NYC Reopening in Phase III; NJ Postpones Indoor Dining Indefinitely

July 4 8 hours ago

1st of Macy's Six NYC Fireworks Shows Is Tonight, But No One Knows Where

The announcement comes a day after BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Sunday, which featured a number of highly produced pre-taped performances from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more artists.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MTV Video Music AwardsNew York CityCoronavirusBrooklynAwards
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us