Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Show Returns for First Broadway Performance Since Shutdown

"Springsteen on Broadway" will open June 26, making it one of the first shows to raise its curtain after COVID to a full-capacity audience

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been a moment more than one year in the making: Broadway is back.

Bruce Springsteen has brought his smash-hit Broadway show back to New York City for a limited run of new performances, with some ticket proceeds going to charity.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Springsteen on Broadway" opened Saturday at the St. James Theatre on 44th Street, with performances through Sept. 4. Proceeds from the opening night will go to charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County and a variety of food banks.

A number of hit shows were jostling for the position of first live performance back since the March 20 closure, but Springsteen's show jumped to the front of the pack earlier this month.

The original run of the show was a blockbuster, selling out 236 performances.

Audiences have to provide proof of full COVID vaccination to enter the theater.

Broadway May 24

‘Hadestown' Jumps Ahead of Pack to Welcome Broadway Patrons

Broadway May 26

The Long-Delayed Tony Awards Finally Have a Date — Sept. 26

This article tagged under:

Bruce SpringsteenBroadway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us