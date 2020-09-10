Bruce Springsteen Dropping New Album With E Street Band in October

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will release a new album next month, the New Jersey rock icon's record label said Thursday.

"Letter to You," Springsteen's 20th studio album, drops Oct. 23. It features nine newly written songs, as well as three songs written in the 1970s but never released.

Recorded at his home studio in only five days with the band playing live, it's the first time he's performed with the E Street Band (Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons) since a 2016 tour.

Springsteen also released a video for the title track on Thursday. (Watch below or click here to view.)