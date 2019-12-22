Brooklyn Woman on Mission to Reunite Rooster With Owner

People in Brooklyn say a rooster has been running "afowl" through the streets.

Molly Sandley found the rooster she named "Elizabeth Warrhen" on Thursday in front of a restaurant in Park Slope. She says the roaming bird was trying to roost on an inflatable Santa.

Sandley brought the rooster home where he lived in the bathroom while she tried to find its owner.

Dear park slope: is anyone missing their fancy rooster? BECAUSE I FOUND HIM. Union st between 6th and 7th. If anyone... Posted by Molly Sandley on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Further adding to the rooster's mysterious appearance, Sandley said he was spotted three days earlier in Fort Hamilton, almost six miles away.

Unable to continue care for the animal, Sandley decided to take the rooster to a friend in Vermont who keeps chickens. There the rooster will have a heated coop and flock of friends to stay entertained.

Hopefully "Elizabeth Warrhen" doesn't try to flee the coup while Sandley continues her search for the owner.