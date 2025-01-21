Broadway

Broadway Week 2025 kicks off today! See the full list of 2-for-1 shows

27 productions are participating this year

Calling all theater lovers! What better way to celebrate the new year than by taking advantage of NYC Broadway Week?

It's the biggest annual ticket event for Broadway, and it runs Tuesday through Feb. 9.

The event is a collaboration between The Broadway League and New York City Tourism + Conventions. Discounted tickets are already on sale. If you are interested, use promo code BWAYWK25 for 2-for-1 ticket deal. You can also upgrade to better seats at a discounted rate by using the code: BWAYUP25

If you are interested in taking advantage of NYC Broadway Week deals, here's a look at the participating shows:

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

