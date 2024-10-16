U.S. leg of Billie Eilish world tour kicks off at Madison Square Garden tonight

She was made for Madison Square Garden.

Music star Billie Eilish kicks off the North American leg of her world tour in New York City Wednesday night, offering three nights of sold-out concerts before traipsing to Atlanta, Chicago and other major U.S. cities and then overseas.

The tour, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," coincides with the May release of her third studio album.

The Oscar winner's 10-month tour, which started in late September, features a number of sustainability efforts, including her longtime partnership with environmental nonprofit Reverb.

In New York City, video ads on the subway feature Eilish jamming out and urging people to take the train to see her at Madison Square Garden, citing environmental reasons.

U.S. tour dates for Billie Eilish 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

All of the shows are sold out, but you can join the waitlist for any of the following on her website. The tour wraps in Dublin, Ireland in July, with the overseas part kicking off in Australia in February 2025 after a month-long break.