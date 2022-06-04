Big Stars, Premieres at This Year's Tribeca Festival: What to Know

June marks the return of some of New York City's iconic summer entertainment, and this year is no different. Kicking off a 12-day roster of sparkly premieres and immersive experiences, Tribeca Festival is back with a mix of in-person and virtual events for all.

The festival gets started with the debut of "Halftime," a documentary coming to Netflix on June 14 that takes a peek behind the curtain of superstar Jennifer Lopez. Another New York native closes the festival. "Loudmouth" inspects the of public work of Reverend Al Sharpton.

Debuting more than 100 films to New York audiences all across the city, as well as the festival's virtual platform, Tribeca Festival continues its legacy of as a champion of film. But that's not all at this year's fest.

Festival-goers will find exclusive reunions, talks, early previews of upcoming TV shows and immersive experiences. Tribeca Festival runs June 8-19, with a combination of ticketed and free events.

Tribeca At Home, the festival's virtual arm that offers an experience from the comfort of your home, runs June 9 -26. The virtual offerings include short films as well as narrative and documentary films shown exclusively for U.S. audiences.

Get ready for the Tribeca Film Festival! Cara Cusumano chats with Sara Gore with what we can expect.

Stars like Taylor Swift and Robert de Niro will be on hand too. The Grammy winning singer-songwriter will screen “All Too Well: The Short Film,” and host a conversation after discussing her work as a filmmaker.

De Niro, a co-founder of the festival, will reunite with Al Pacino and director Michael Mann for a screening of "Heat" with a conversation to follow. Pacino is pulling double duty at this year's fest. He's also scheduled to introduce a remastered version of "The Godfather" is honor of the film's 50th anniversary.

Additional talks and reunions will feature appearances by Pharrell Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Seth Meyers, Aidy Bryant, Tig Notaro, W. Kamau Bell, Steve Aoki, Seth Green, Tyler Perry, Gayle King, Adam McKay and many more.

NBC New York is an official media partner of Tribeca Festival.