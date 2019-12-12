Beatlemania Heads to NYC Thanks to Holiday Pop-Up Shop

What to Know Beatlemania is traveling across the pond to NYC this holiday season thanks to a special limited-run pop-up

Beatlemania is making its way across the pond to New York City this holiday season thanks to a special limited-run pop-up!

Fans of the Fab Four can shop for themed gifts – just in time for the holidays -- in an immersive experience from Dec. 11 to 22.

Sony Music's The Thread Shop and Apple Corps, Ltd. have created the pop-up to celebrate and showcase the first wave of products available under a newly announced licensing agreement for The Beatles merchandising rights in North America.

The Beatles products will range from holiday sweaters, hats, scarves and tree ornaments to branded toys, turntables and even a Beatles pinball machine.

The Beatles pop-up shop is located at 163 Mercer St. The store is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

The façade of the building housing the pop-up shop is colorfully wrapped in iconic Beatles imagery, while inside, visitors will experience and create photo moments from classic eras of the band's history, including an Abbey Road floor decal leading guests from the front door into the rest of the space, three album décor vignettes that incorporate merchandise, and a 60's mod lounge. There will also be an arcade area, a gift wrap station, and an authentic UK phone booth.