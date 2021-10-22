Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin: ‘My Heart Is Broken' Over Fatal On-Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin said Friday his "heart is broken" after he fired a prop gun and a crew member died on the set of his new movie in New Mexico.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted Friday morning.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed the cinematographer and injured the director on the set of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said.

