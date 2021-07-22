After Pandemic Break, Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Returning This Year

It was cancelled last year for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is back this year.

The annual spectacle, featuring the high-kicking Rockettes, will play from Nov. 5 to Jan. 2. Tickets are already on sale, though it's still not clear what will be required of guests as far as vaccination.

Promoters encouraged ticketholders to check in closer to November to find out the latest rules and regulations.

The Rockettes go through more than 200 hours of rehearsal for the show, which typically debuts in early November.