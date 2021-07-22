Rockettes

After Pandemic Break, Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Returning This Year

1187532105
Getty Images

It was cancelled last year for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is back this year.

The annual spectacle, featuring the high-kicking Rockettes, will play from Nov. 5 to Jan. 2. Tickets are already on sale, though it's still not clear what will be required of guests as far as vaccination.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Promoters encouraged ticketholders to check in closer to November to find out the latest rules and regulations.

Entertainment

rolling stones 4 mins ago

‘We're Back on the Road!' Rolling Stones Relaunch U.S. Tour

Anna Faris 10 hours ago

Anna Faris Reveals She Married Michael Barrett in Courthouse Ceremony

The Rockettes go through more than 200 hours of rehearsal for the show, which typically debuts in early November.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

RockettesRadio City Music Hall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us