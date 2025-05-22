Kid Cudi is the latest celebrity being called to testify at Sean “Diddy” Combs ′ sex trafficking trial in New York, after a day that featured salacious testimony from a former personal assistant and others.

The popular rapper, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, is expected to take the stand Thursday and tell the jury about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who was the prosecution's key witness in the case.

Personal assistant wraps up

First, Combs' former personal assistant, George Kaplan, is expected to continue his testimony. A day ago, he told jurors in charge of cleaning up hotel rooms after the hip-hop mogul’s sex marathons — tossing out empty alcohol bottles, baby oil and drugs, tidying pillows and making it look as if nothing had happened.

Kaplan worked for Combs from 2013 to 2015. Outside the presence of the jury, it was learned Kaplan got immunity to testify.

That came after initially telling the Manhattan court that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Combs faces five criminal counts in total, including two of sex trafficking. He has denied all the allegations.

What will Kid Cudi say on the stand?

According to court filings and testimony, the Cassie-Cudi relationship, which grew out of the two working on music together, sent Combs into rages in which he beat her. Prosecutors contend that Combs was so upset about the relationship that he arranged to have Cudi’s convertible firebombed.

Cassie testified that Combs arranged for her to meet Cudi in 2011 to work on music. The two began dating soon after, and she said she got a burner phone to communicate with Cudi in secret.

Cassie said she and Combs had broken up at the time, although they still engaged in sex parties that Combs orchestrated. It was during one of these that Combs looked at her phone and learned of the Cudi relationship, Cassie testified.

In response, she said he lunged at her with a corkscrew and kicked her in the back.

When Cassie and Combs were out of the country in 2012, Combs told her that Cudi’s car would be blown up and Combs wanted Cudi’s friends there to see it, Cassie testified.

She also said Cudi came to visit her at her mother’s Connecticut home around Christmas in 2011 and she broke up with him, fearing for both of their safety.

Michael R. Sisak, Larry Neumeister and Maria Sherman of The Associated Press contributed to this report.