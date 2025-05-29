What we learned from an arson investigator and a celeb stylist in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs case

While Wednesday's proceedings in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial were sidetracked by a request to get a mistrial declared — a request the judge quickly shot down — there was still plenty that the jury heard from witnesses about the entertainment mogul's alleged abuse.

There was also expert testimony from a fire investigator who shed light on the alleged firebombing of Kid Cudi's Porsche.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he led a racketeering conspiracy for 20 years that relied on fear and violence to get what he wanted. If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

Here's what the jury heard from both witnesses on the stand, and what can be expected Thursday:

Who testified on Wednesday?

Los Angeles fire investigator

Arson Investigator Lance Jimenez, of the Los Angeles Fire Department, answered questions as the jury examined additional photos of Kid Cudi's car. Those photos showed a red lighter, glass bottle and cloth — components for a Molotov cocktail.

"In my opinion it was targeted, from where the car was located," Jimenez testified.

The incident occurred in 2012 around the time Cudi and Cassie Ventura were dating — and when Diddy found out about it. The vehicle with the sliced roof, charred debris and torched seating was in Cudi’s driveway.

The month before the alleged firebombing, according to Cudi, someone broke into his home. When he was on the stand, Cudi said it was Combs. The jury heard afterwards that Cudi had fingerprints lifted from a glass door, and investigators planned to compare them to some at the arson scene, but they couldn’t.

That's because they were destroyed, after it was ordered by someone from the LAPD.

The judge then told jurors to disregard testimony about fingerprint records that ended up being destroyed months after the fire.

Combs’ lawyers moved for a mistrial after Jimenez, prompted by prosecution questioning, testified that fingerprints taken from Cudi’s vehicle were destroyed in Aug. 2012, about eight months after the fire. Jimenez said someone at the Los Angeles Police Department who wasn’t involved in the investigation ordered the fingerprint cards destroyed. He said this wasn't normal protocol.

Combs' lawyer Alexandra Shapiro accused the government of prosecutorial misconduct for even broaching the idea that something untoward happened with the fingerprint cards. She said prosecutors should've known better because some prospective jurors were eliminated from consideration for the trial after they said they believed Combs could buy his way out of trouble.

“These questions were designed to play right into that,” Shapiro said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik countered that “a mistrial is absolutely unwarranted here," telling the judge that she only asked Jimenez about the fate of the fingerprint cards to counter defense suggestions that the firebombing was poorly investigated and that the area was not canvassed for fingerprints.

No arrests were made as a result of Jimenez's investigation, but federal prosecutors contend Combs was responsible for the fire and have included the episode as one of several acts of alleged wrongdoing supporting the racketeering charge against him.

Celebrity stylist

After the arson investigator, a celebrity stylist, Donate Nash, took the stand. He said Combs attacked him several times and he witnessed Combs hit, kick and drag Cassie, leaving her with black eyes and bruises. He also said Combs often threatened her.

"That he would beat her a--, that he wouldn’t put out her music, that he’d get her parents fired, put out the sex tapes," Nash said.

He also testified, Cassie told him more than once, she didn't want to participate in the "freak offs," but did it because of Combs.

Nash testified that the 2015 conversation was one of several times Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, confided to him that she didn't want to engage in Combs’ drug-fueled hotel encounters.

Nash said he remains close with Cassie, even advising her on her trial wardrobe. He said he contacted her Tuesday to congratulate her on the birth of her third child.

The stylist said he was at Cassie’s apartment, helping her pack for a music festival, when Combs stormed in, grabbed her by the hair, pulled her off a couch and hit her repeatedly. Nash said he jumped on Combs’ back in an attempt to get him to stop, but Combs bucked and threw him to the ground.

Combs resumed whaling on Cassie, who'd fled to a bedroom with Nash and another friend, knocking her head into the edge of the bed frame and causing a large, bloody gash above her eye, the witness said.

“Look what y’all made me do," Combs said, according to Nash.

When he was pressed as to why he didn't go to the police after his experiences, Nash attributed it to "fear...retaliation from Puff," referring to Combs.

Nash also testified about hiding with Cassie in hotels to try to get away from Combs. He recalled one time where Cassie though about jumping from a balcony to get away from the entertainment mogul, but ultimately did not do it.

Who will be testifying next?

Nash will continue his testimony on Thursday. After he wraps his time on the witness stand, Victim 4 — who has been given the pseudonym Mia — is expected to testify Thursday as well. Her testimony is expected to continue until court ends for the week on Friday afternoon.

Michael R. Sisak and Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press contributed to this report.