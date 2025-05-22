Sean ‘Diddy' Combs trial: Who testified Wednesday, and who is set to testify Thursday

A federal agent testified Wednesday in the sex trafficking trail of Sean "Diddy" Combs, addressing the guns, drugs and sex supplies found in the music mogul's Miami home during a raid.

The focus for part of the day was on the expert testimony from the law enforcement official, but there was also salacious details shared by a former personal assistant of Combs', who said it was his job to clean up after the alleged "freak-offs" at hotel rooms. A forensic psychologist also spoke to the jury.

It all came ahead of Thursday, when rapper Kid Cudi is expected to take the stand. He is expected to testify about his car being firebombed after he briefly dated Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Here's a recap of the testimony shared Wednesday, and what to expect on Thursday.

Who testified Wednesday?

Federal law enforcement agent

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerard Gannon shared details about what was found during the raid at Combs' Miami home in March 2024 — including lots of drugs and much more.

New evidence photos showed 25 bottles of baby oil that feds found stacked up in his Miami master bedroom closet. Next to those bottles were 31 containers of Astroglide, a personal lubricant. Both liquids were used in the so-called "freak-offs," investigators said.

Gannon confirmed the federal investigation began the day after Cassie filed a lawsuit in Nov. 2023 alleging that Combs abused her for years and involved her in hundreds of “freak-offs" with him and male sex workers.

Gannon testified Wednesday that all the material was confiscated during the law enforcement raid. On that day, the agent said they used a SWAT-type vehicle to crush Comb’s exterior gate. After that, 80-90 agents then searched the 20,000-square-foot property.

A loaded hand gun was found in a guest house, along with a box of bullets. Upstairs in the main house, in the same closet where the caches of baby oil and lubricant were found, were the upper parts of two rifles, wrapped in a towel. The rest of the rifle, magazines and ammo were in a cardboard box, Gannon said.

Agents also discovered a big stash of pills and powders. Testing later revealed them to be Xanax, ketamine and ecstasy. There was also a black straw and a $100 bill, which officials said had traces of cocaine and ketamine.

Last week, the jury saw pictures that showed the feds found similar items in the New York City abode Combs was staying in before his arrest.

Forensic psychologist

Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist, spoke to the jury around noon. She was serving as a blind witness, meaning she would remain unaware of the specific facts of the case. The defense fought to keep her from taking the stand, but the judge allowed it.

Hughes about sexual abuse, how victims cope, respond and why many stay with their partner despite the abuse. She explained victims often experience a “low sense of self” and tend to stay with abusers because they yearn for love and compassion they experienced in a relationship’s early “honeymoon phase.”

Hughes also explained how a victim’s memory can sometimes become jumbled — retaining awareness of abuse, but mixing up details. Hughes, who was paid $6,000 by the prosecution to testify, didn’t examine or mention Cassie or Combs, but her testimony paralleled some of what Cassie said she experienced with him.

Former personal assistant

The last person to take the stand was another former assistant to Combs. During his testimony, George Kaplan told jurors he was in charge of cleaning up hotel rooms after the hip-hop mogul’s sex marathons — tossing out empty alcohol bottles, baby oil and drugs, tidying pillows and making it look as if nothing had happened.

An implied part of the job was that “protecting him and protecting his public image were important to him," Kaplan said.

Kaplan, who worked for Combs from 2013 to 2015, said the Bad Boy Records founder would sometimes summon him to a hotel room to deliver a “medicine kit,” a bag full of prescription pills and over-the-counter pain medications. He said Combs dispatched him to buy drugs including MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Outside the presence of the jury, it was learned Kaplan got immunity to testify. That came after initially telling the Manhattan court that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. By the late afternoon, it became clear by his body language that Kaplan did not want to be on the stand.

Prosecutors contend Combs leaned on employees and used his music and fashion empire to facilitate and cover up his behavior, sometimes making threats to keep them in line and his misconduct hush-hush.

Kaplan testified that Combs threatened his job on a monthly basis, once berating him for buying the wrong size bottled water. Combs' longtime girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, testified that Kaplan quit after seeing Combs beat her.

Who is testifying Thursday?

Kaplan is expected to continue his testimony on Thursday, when the assistant to Combs from 2013 to 2015 finishes telling about what he experienced during 80- to 100-hour work weeks.

But he won't be the biggest name set to take the witness stand.

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, is expected to testify about his brief relationship with Cassie in 2011.

According to court filings and testimony, the Cassie-Cudi relationship, which grew out of the two working on music together, sent Combs into rages in which he beat her. Prosecutors contend that Combs was so upset about the relationship that he arranged to have Cudi’s convertible firebombed.

Cassie testified that Combs arranged for her to meet Cudi in 2011 to work on music. The two began dating soon after, and she said she got a burner phone to communicate with Cudi in secret.

Cassie said she and Combs had broken up at the time, although they still engaged in sex parties that Combs orchestrated. It was during one of these that Combs looked at her phone and learned of the Cudi relationship, Cassie testified.

In response, she said he lunged at her with a corkscrew and kicked her in the back.

When Cassie and Combs were out of the country in 2012, Combs told her that Cudi’s car would be blown up and Combs wanted Cudi’s friends there to see it, Cassie testified.

She also said Cudi came to visit her at her mother’s Connecticut home around Christmas in 2011 and she broke up with him, fearing for both of their safety.

Michael R. Sisak, Larry Neumeister and Maria Sherman of The Associated Press contributed to this report.