Sean "Diddy" Combs

Prosecution rests in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

The move came after defense lawyer Teny Geragos finished questioning the government’s final witness: Joseph Cerciello, a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

By Michael R. Sisak and Larry Neumeister | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The prosecution rested Tuesday at Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ sex trafficking trial, capping a six-week-long presentation of evidence against the hip-hop maven that confronted him with former employees and two former girlfriends who expressed regret at his treatment of them over the past two decades.

The move came after defense lawyer Teny Geragos finished questioning the government’s final witness: Joseph Cerciello, a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

Prosecutors have cited the “freakoffs” as proof of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that resulted in Combs’ arrest last September.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Defense lawyers, though, say they were consensual sexual encounters consistent with the swingers lifestyle. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and has remained incarcerated without bail in a federal lockup in Brooklyn after multiple judges concluded last fall that he was a danger to the community.

The government’s case has consisted of 34 witnesses, including former employees of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment companies, but the bulk of its proof has come from the testimony of two former girlfriends: Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a model and internet personality known to jurors only by the pseudonym “Jane.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Crime and Courts Jun 21

How Diddy, the Menendez brothers and Luigi Mangione are connected

Sean "Diddy" Combs Jun 20

An ex-college basketball player testifies that Sean ‘Diddy' Combs got ‘extremely creative' on drugs

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

This article tagged under:

Sean "Diddy" CombsCrime and Courts
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us